News & Notes from the Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Offseason

With the 2020 collegiate women’s water polo season beginning in earnest this weekend, SwimSwam breaks down the top headlines from the offseason.

A New Conference Home

UC San Diego is in its first season in the Big West after winning seven-straight titles in the Western Water Polo Association. UCSD wrapped up its time in the WWPA on a 45-match league win streak.

The addition of the Tritons makes the Big West a seven-team league. It also changes the format of the conference tournament to give just the regular season champion a bye to the semifinals.

New Faces in the Coaching Ranks

Poll Position

In addition to the national poll, which was released on Wednesday, four of the seven women’s water polo conferences have announced their preseason polls.

Golden Coast Conference

The Pacific Tigers, which have won the last two regular season conference crowns and the last three tournament titles, were picked first in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. Pacific went 18-9 and 7-0 in conference play in 2019, while extending their league win streak to 21 games.

Loyola Marymount earned the final first place vote in the poll and checked in at second in the rankings. The Lions lost 13-9 to Pacific in the GCC Championship match, capping a 21-10 season.

School (First Place Votes) Points Pacific (7) 49 Loyola Marymount (1) 42 Fresno State 38 San Diego State 31 Azusa Pacific 24 Cal Baptist 20 Santa Clara 11 Concordia (Irvine) 9

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Wagner, which won its sixth-straight MAAC Championship title in 2019, again topped the league’s preseason poll, but secured just five of the nine first place votes. The Seahawks won a school record 30 matches, including 14 conference wins and the league’s regular season title.

Marist, which fell 8-4 to Wagner in the conference championship match last year, was just one point behind the Seahawks in the preseason poll, while also grabbing four of the nine first place votes. The Red Foxes went 22-16 in 2019, including a 12-2 mark in conference action.

School (First Place Votes) Points Wagner (5) 77 Marist (4) 76 Iona 56 La Salle 51 VMI 42 Villanova 39 Siena 23 St. Francis Brooklyn 21 LIU Brooklyn 20

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

USC, which was named the #1 team nationally heading into the 2020 season, also was picked to win the MPSF crown. The Trojans, which went 28-2 and 5-1 in the league in 2019 on the way to an NCAA runnerup finish, earned four of the seven first place votes.

UCLA, which finished third in the conference a year ago, was picked second and garnered two first place votes. The Bruins went 24-7, including a 4-2 mark in the MPSF, en route to an NCAA semifinal berth.

Defending NCAA champion Stanford, which posted a 23-2 mark and a perfect 6-0 mark in the MPSF, ranked third and earned the final first place vote. The Cardinal topped USC 9-8 in the national championship match.

Cal, which rounded out an all-MPSF NCAA semifinal field, was picked fourth in the league. The Bears went 17-9 in 2019, including a 3-3 MPSF record.

School (First Place Votes) Points USC (4) 33 UCLA (2) 31 Stanford (1) 27 Cal 23 Arizona State 16 San Jose State 11 Indiana 6

Western Water Polo Association

The WWPA will have a new champion in 2020 after the departure of UC San Diego, which won seven straight league crowns.

Hopping in the driver’s seat is Cal State East Bay, which brings back the league’s Co-Player of the Year in Auriel Bill. The Pioneers earned four of the conference’s eight first place votes. Easy Bay went 15-15 last year and finished third at the league championships.

Fresno Pacific, which was the conference’s tournament runnerup in 2019 falling to UCSD 15-4, was picked second and garnered three first place votes. The Sunbirds went 10-20, including a 4-2 conference mark.

Salem, which is heading into its second season in the WWPA, earned the final first place vote. The Tigers went 14-14 in 2019.