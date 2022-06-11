NEC 200 Breast Runner-up Calvin Groenewold Transferring to Florida State

Breaststroker Calvin Groenewold has announced his intention to transfer to Florida State University next fall.

“I want to start off by thanking Bryant University for an amazing past two years. Bryant will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said I am proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Florida State University. I wanna thank God, my family friends, and coaches who helped me through the transfer process. #GoNoles”

Originally from Lombard, Illinois, Groenewold graduated from Timothy Christian High School in 2020 and headed to Bryant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, in the fall of 2020. There, he improved dramatically in his best events, dropping 1.9 seconds in the 50 breast, 2.6 seconds in the 100 breast, 6.4 seconds in the 200 breast, and 5 seconds in the 200 IM. Swimming with the club team FMC Aquatic in the summer of 2021, he took 3.7 seconds off his LCM 100 breast time and dropped 11.6 in the 200 breast and 12.8 in the 200 IM.

Event High school PB Current PB SCY 50 breast 27.71 25.86 SCY 100 breast 57.88 55.25 SCY 200 breast 2:07.07 2:00.68 SCY 200 IM 1:57.64 1:52.63 LCM 100 breast 1:08.55 1:04.88 LCM 200 breast 2:32.13 2:20.50 LCM 200 IM 2:26.24 2:13.44

Groenewold will arrive in Tallahassee amid a turnover in the ‘Noles breaststroke group. Several of the top performers last season, Izaak Bastian (52.27/1:55.36), Nevada Wood (53.78/1:56.23), and Jackson Seith (54.62/2:03.23) were seniors. Junior Peter Varjasi (54.01) and freshman Jason Martindale (54.38/1:58.59) will form the core of the training group next year.