Daily Swim Coach Workout #683

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 Fr ( 75 ki-dr-se + 25 under)
8x
1×200 IM @2:45
4×50 @50 IM order by round [4round swim+4 round ki]
Main set
Aerobic Development
[100 pace = 100 best time +12 second; Interval 10/15 second slower than pace [mid distance 10 second/sprinter 15 seconds][Tempo trainer Set to 1:00-1:15 stroke with kick driven]
10×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]
8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40 [focus on restore the catch and feeling to the water]
8×100 [+5 other interval]
8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40
6×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]
8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40
4×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]
8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40
2×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]
8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
General Aerobic development
Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club
