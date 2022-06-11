Daily Swim Coach Workout #683

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

300 Fr ( 75 ki-dr-se + 25 under)

8x

1×200 IM @2:45

4×50 @50 IM order by round [4round swim+4 round ki]

Main set

Aerobic Development

[100 pace = 100 best time +12 second; Interval 10/15 second slower than pace [mid distance 10 second/sprinter 15 seconds][Tempo trainer Set to 1:00-1:15 stroke with kick driven]

10×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]

8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40 [focus on restore the catch and feeling to the water]

8×100 [+5 other interval]

8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40

6×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]

8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40

4×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]

8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40

2×100 @1:10 [+5 other interval]

8×25 drill one arm by 2×25 @ 40