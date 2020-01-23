NCAP’s Ellie Oswald Commits to Rhode Island for 2020-21 

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Oswald, a senior at James W Robinson, Jr. Secondary School in Fairfax, Virginia (“home of the Rams”) has announced her intention to swim for the University of Rhode Island (also the Rams) beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

“I am SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Rhode Island! I’d like to thank my amazing teammates and coaches at NCAP as well as my friends and family for their constant love and support. Ready to be a ram for another 4 years! #gorams”

Oswald trains year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club and specializes in backstroke and freestyle. She swam the 50/100 free sprint double at 2019 Virginia High School 6A State Championships as a junior, coming in 22nd in the former and 32nd in the latter in prelims. This past summer, Oswald notching PBs in all her LCM events, including 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 back. So far this season, she has already been a best time in the 100 free with her 53.35 at NCAP Invitational.

The Atlantic-10 only scores an A final and a B final at its conference championship meet. Last year it took 23.73/51.81/1:52.46 in the freestyle events and 57.05/2:03.72 in the backstrokes to get a second swim at conference.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:06.65

100 back – 58.44

50 back – 27.16

200 free – 1:56.57

100 free – 53.35

50 free – 24.15

