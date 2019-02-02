NC State Men Trounce Texas and Arizona in Austin

Texas v. NC State and Arizona

Friday-Saturday, February 1-2, 2019

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin Texas

Triple Dual Format

Live Results

Full Results

Scores: NC State 174, Texas 126; NC State 215, Arizona 83; Texas 213, Arizona 87

The NC State Wolfpack won in convincing fashion over the Texas Longhorns and Arizona Wildcats Friday afternoon in Austin.

The meet got underway with a back-and-forth battle in the 200 medley, as Texas trotted out a new lineup. Coleman Stewart led off with a 21.72 for NC State, while Ryan Harty was a half second behind at 22.23. Freshman breakout star Charlie Scheinfeld split 23.98 (on a 0.o6 RT) to Daniel Graber‘s 24.63, putting the Longhorns in the lead. But Nyls Korstanje threw down a 20.62 to the 20.88 Texas got from John Shebat, who had been swimming backstroke on the shorter medley relay most of the season. The Wolfpack had a tenth of a second lead heading into the anchor legs, and Justin Ress held off Tate Jackson, 19.03 to 19.49, to give NC State the victory, 1:26.00 to 1:26.56.

Texas’ B relay finished 3rd, with Daniel Krueger notably swimming breaststroke and splitting 25.65. He’d primarily been anchoring the Longhorns’ A relay this season, with Jackson taking fly duties.

The NC State ‘B’ relay touched in 3rd, with a time of 1:28.98, but was disqualified for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” with no further indication of what exactly that entailed. The Arizona A and Texas D relays were both disqualified for early takeoffs, as well.

It was largely a Wolfpack-dominated meet from there, as they won nine individual events, although somewhat unusually, no swimmer one more than one individual event.

NC State almost swept the freestyles, with the biggest wins, unsurprisingly coming in the 50 and 100 free, where Jacob Molacek (19.70) and Justin Ress (43.54) paced the Wolfpack as they swept the top four places in each event. Longhorn Tate Jackson, who busted out times of 18.70 and 41.06 at the Texas Invite a couple months ago, was 8th in the 50 free with a 20.85.

Andreas Vazaois (1:36.61) and Eric Knowles (9:02.94) took the 200 and 1000 in the first half of the meet, with Vazaois beating Townley Haas, who’s won this event at NCAAs three straight years, by four-tenths of a second.

Other Wolfpack winners:

Coleman Stewart – 100 back – 46.41

– 100 back – 46.41 James Bretscher – 200 fly – 1:45.65

– 200 fly – 1:45.65 Rafal Kusto – 200 breast – 1:58.47

– 200 breast – 1:58.47 Nyls Korstanje – 100 fly – 47.22

– 100 fly – 47.22 Jack McIntyre – 400 IM – 3:53.66

The 400 free relay wrapped things up with a very fast in-season time of 2:53.25, with Vazaois (44.27), Ress (43.03), Molacek (42.83), and Stewart (43.12), all having excellent splits.

Texas looked a little beat up, as they often do during dual meets, and only got two individual event victories, with Scheinfeld winning the 100 breast in 54.03, and Harty taking the 200 back in 1:44.28.

Krueger led off the 400 free relay in 43.82, which was a faster than any Longhorn swam the individual 100 free.

The Arizona men were going to have their work cut out for them going up against the NC State and Texas juggernauts, and it didn’t help that they were missing their best sprinter, Chatham Dobbs. They did get a victory in the 500 free from Brooks Fail, who had a breakout meet here in Austin at the Texas Invite this season, and who won tonight in 4:22.65.

The three teams return to action tomorrow morning, although with a non-traditional event schedule that includes 25s, 75s, 150s, and 300s.