Texas Women Wrap Undefeated Season With Wins Over NC State, Arizona

Texas v. NC State and Arizona

Friday-Saturday, February 1-2, 2019

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin Texas

Triple Dual Format

Scores: Texas 168, NC State 130; Texas 232, Arizona 68; NC State 213, Arizona 81

While the NC State men dominated the competition Friday, the women’s side of the meet saw a much more balanced team race. In the end, though, the Longhorns were victorious, putting the finishing touches on an undefeated dual meet season.

Just as the men’s side, the medley relay was an exciting affair. Each of the opening three legs for the Wolfpack and Longhorns A relays split within a tenth of a second of their opponent, leaving Texas with a slight lead heading into the anchor leg. But Ky-Lee Perry ripped a 21.65 to Grace Ariola‘s 22.21, giving NC State the win, 1:38.03 to 1:38.50.

Texas responded quickly, as Joanna Evans posted back-to-back wins in the 1000 free (9:45.19) and the 200 free (1:46.31). She’d also come back during the second half to win the 500 free in 4:47.18, giving her the distance free triple.

The Longhorns picked up another win from Claire Adams, who won the 100 back by over a second, with a 52.77. Sophie Hansson then outdueled Olivia Anderson 1:00.97 to 1:01.11 to put the Wolfpack back in the winners column.

The 200 fly proved to be another tight battle, with Longhorn Lauren Case making up almost a second on NC State’s Kylee Alons over the final 50 to win 1:55.09 to 1:55.16. Alons got a new school record as a consolation prize, taking almost two seconds off her own mark from last weekend.

Things weren’t so close in the sprint freestyles, with Perry taking the 50 free in 21.99 and the 100 free in 48.24, both by safe margins.

Alons finally got her win, taking the 200 back by over two and a half seconds (1:54.31), with teammate Julia Poole then giving NC State another win, with a 2:14.45.

Mackenzie Rumrill gave Arizona their only win of the day with a 52.43 win the 100 fly, narrowly defeating Alons (52.64), before Evie Pfeifer closed out the individual races with a 4:10.99 win the 400 IM.

The Longhorns have the fastest 400 free relay time in the NCAA this season by well over a second, so it’s not a surprise that they wrapped up the day with a 3:15.47. Perry had the fastest split in the field, popping a 47.82, as the Wolfpack took 2nd in 3:16.49.

The three teams return to action tomorrow morning, although with a non-traditional event schedule that includes 25s, 75s, 150s, and 300s.