Mount Desert HS Wins Maine Class B Boys Title, Cape Elizabeth Wins 5 Events

2019-2020 Maine High School Boys Class B State Swimming & Diving Championships

Swimming and Diving

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Mount Desert Island HS – 336 Cape Elizabeth High School – 286 Greely High School – 230 Ellsworth High School – 195 Belfast Area High School – 165

Mount Desert High School completed a sweep of the Maine Class B state meets, with the boys taking home the team title the day after the girls did the same. Like the Mount Desert Island girls team, the boys won the title through depth, rather than event wins.

The team that won the most events at the meet was Cape Elizabeth, which took 5 of the 12 events. Cape Elizabeth won the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. Sophomore Keegan McKenney led the squad off in 25.85, with junior Rishi Yadav going next with a 29.29, then sophomore Ethan Smith diving in for a 23.44, and senior Sam Whitney anchoring in 23.63, clocking a 1:42.21. Ellsworth High School nearly beat Cape Elizabeth, thanks to a dominating 26.80 breaststroke split from sophomore Nick Partridge. Ellsworth anchor Henry Scheff (junior) nearly ran down Whitney for Cape Elizabeth, splitting 22.42 to get his hand on the wall .07 seconds behind Whitney.

Fresh off the relay, Keegan McKenney won the 200 free for Cape Elizabeth with a 1:43.72, breaking the meet record. His time is a new personal best for McKenney, coming in under the previous Class B meet record of 1:44.44. McKenney went on to win the 500 free with a 4:42.12, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 5:00. The time was off McKenney’s personal best of 4:38.27, which he swam back in December.

Cape Elizabeth sophomore Ethan Smith was another double event winner, taking the 50 free and 100 fly. Smith swam a 22.56 to win the 50 free, coming in just off his personal best of 22.54, which he swam back at last year’s meet. Smith went on to take the 100 fly with a 51.80, again narrolwy missing his personal mark of 51.40 from last March.

Ellsworth won 3 events on the meet, taking the 400 free relay to conclude the meet. Junior Henry Scheff led the squad off in 51.39, and was followed by sophomore Lucas Fendl (54.59), Nick Partridge (50.68), and Sean Hill (47.28), finishing in 3:23.94. Hill’s split was the fastest in the field.

Hill had won the 100 free earlier in the meet, clocking a 47.98. The time stands as a personal best for Hill. Ellsworth alos picked up a win with Nick Partridge in the 100 breast. Partridge dominated in the 100 breast, finishing in 58.51 to finish first by 4.45 seconds.

Morse High School had a double event winner in junior Evan Willertz, who took the 200 IM and 100 back. Willertz used a huge back split of 27.56 to open up a large lead on the field. He finished the race in 1:59.27, establishing a new personal best. He went on to win the 100 back in 53.66, taking the title by over a second. That time comes in off Willertz’s personal best of 52.69, which he swam last March.

Lincoln Academy took the 200 free relay, with senior Zak Bhe (23.63), junior Andrew Nery (24.91), senior Sam Richards (23.53), and senior Braxton Farrin (21.91) teaming up for a 1:33.98. Farrin ran down Mount Desert Island anchor to get his hand on the wall first, out-splitting the MDI anchor by 1.03 seconds. MDI finished the race in 1:34.50.

John Bapst Memorial High School won diving, with junior Hayden O’Connell scoring 288.60 to win by 30 points.