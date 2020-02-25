Pair Of Masters World Records Set At 2020 IGLA Championships

2020 International Gay & Lesbian Aquatics Championships

A couple of Masters world records were broken at the 2020 International Gay & Lesbian Aquatics (IGLA) Championships in Melbourne over the last five days, and there were also some notable athletes competing including four-time Olympic medalist Daniel Kowalski and former U.S. National Champion Tom Luchsinger.

The IGLA is the governing body for gay and lesbian aquatics clubs, representing swimming, synchronized swimming, water polo, diving and open water. 16 countries are represented from the member clubs, primarily from the United States and Canada.

It is one of the key organizations involved in running the Gay Games, which are held every four years. In years where those Games aren’t held, the IGLA holds an international competition open to its member clubs.

Jerry Frentsos from the District of Columbia Aquatics Club was one of the swimmers to lower a FINA world record, going 2:20.67 in the men’s 55-59 200 IM to erase the 2009 mark of 2:20.83 set by Michael Mann.

Frentsos has now broken a world record in six different age groups spanning four decades. He was the 1987 Pan Am gold medalist in the 400 IM, and was also third in that event at the 1988 U.S. Olympic Trials.

“The opportunity for me to potentially set a FINA world record at IGLA Melbourne was motivating and exciting for me,” said Frentsos. “It would mark the third continent and fourth decade that I have broken FINA world records. When I realized I that I achieved my goal, the sense of accomplishment was very gratifying. I believe in living intentionally well and reaching my goals is a confirmation of that journey.”

Setting multiple world records was 90-year-old Dorothy Dickey of the Doncaster Dolphins. Dickey swam to a time of 33:36.10 in the 1500 freestyle, breaking the women’s 90-94 record of 36:02.20 set by Rita Simonton in 2008.

Dickey also broke the 200 and 400 free records opening up that race (a touchpad malfunction prevented her from getting the 800 record). She would go on to lower the 200 and 400 records once again in the 400, going 8:38.80 to improve on her 8:48.36 from the mile. Her 200 time was 4:15.41.

Kowalski and Luchsinger both picked up multiple wins on Day 2 of the championships.

Luchsinger, competing in the men’s 25-29 age group, won the 100 fly (55.03), 200 free (1:56.02) and 200 IM (2:12.49), also splitting 53.23 on Team New York Aquatics’ 400 free relay that placed second.

The 28-year-old won the 2013 U.S. National title in the 200 fly and went on to place fifth at the World Championships that year in Barcelona.

Kowalski, who won three individual medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta in the 200, 400 and 1500 freestyle and then a gold in the 800 free relay in Sydney, won a pair of events in the men’s 45-49 age group. He won the 200 back in 2:24.60 and the 200 free in 2:04.67 while also anchoring the winning 400 free relay for the Wett Ones Swimming Club.

The official results from the third and fourth days have yet to be uploaded on the official website.