Tennessee Commit Olivia Harper Breaks Meet Record at Maine Class B Girls State

2019-2020 Maine High School Girls Class B State Swimming and Diving Championships

Swimming & Diving

Monday, February 17th, 2020

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Mount Desert Island HS – 379 Greely High School – 333 Cape Elizabeth High School – 288 Ellsworth High School – 196 Morse High School – 182

The Mount Desert Island High School girls brought home the Maine Class B state title last week, winning the meet handily. Mount Desert didn’t claim the most event titles of any team at the meet, however, they had at least one swimmer finish in the top 8 in every event.

It was MDI freshman Cecilia Saltysiak who picked up the first individual event win of the meet, touching in 2:00.27 to take the title in the 200 free. Saltysiak built up an early lead through the first 150 yeards of the race, then held on to win by well over a second. Mount Desert Island also picked up a win in the 200 free relay, where freshman Nina Rozeff (26.39), freshman Callan Eason (25.74), senior Daisy Granholm (26.22), and senior Ruby Brown (25.08) teamed up to swim a 1:43.43, beating out Greely High School, who finished in 1:43.81.

Greely HS freshman Emma Cyr took the 500 free with a time of 5:31.42, touching first by 3 seconds. Cyr swam a very consistent race, holding 1:07s on the middle 100s.

It was Morse High School, which finished 5th as a team, that won the most events at the meet. Morse senior Haily Harper was a double event winner, going home with state titles in the 200 IM and 100 breast. In the 200 IM, Haper swam a 2:10.84, taking the race by a second after getting out to a quick start of 1:01.55 on the first 100 (28.86/32.69). She repeated as the champion with her win this year, having swum a 2:10.31 to win last year, which currently stands as her best time. Harper went on to win the 100 breast in a personal best of 1:06.16. She built up a big lead on the first 50, splitting 30.64. With that swim, Harper touched jut 0.01 seconds off the Class B meet record of 1:06.15, held by Sonia Lin from 2016.

Fellow senior Olivia Harper won the 100 fly and 100 back. Harper swam a 54.99 to win the 100 fly, narrowly missing the meet record of 54.97, held by Colby Harvey from 2014. The swims stands as a new personal best for Harper, who came into the meet with a top mark of 55.84. Harper, a Tennessee commit, went on to win the 100 back in a new meet record of 54.28. Harper won the event for the 4th year in a row, breaking her own meet record of 54.64 from 2018. Harper also holds the Maine HS state record at 54.22. Her personal best stands at 53.53 from last April.

Both Harpers teamed up with Natalie Emmerson and Fiona Cashman in the 400 free, where they ended in a tie with Cape Elizabeth HS at 3:45.58. Olivia Harper led the Morse squad off in 51.27, opening up a huge lead over Cape Elizabeth, whose lead-off Ali Bragg swam a 57.82. Natalie Emmerson went next for Morse, splitting a 58.35, while Cape Elizabeth had Bella Eremita in 57.98 on the 2nd leg. Cape Elizabeth’s splits got messed up on the 2nd half of the race, but Grace Taylor and Caroline Mahoney combined for a 1:49.78 on the final 200. Morse was brought home by Fiona Cashman in 1:01.00, and Haily Harper in 54.96.

Caroline Mahoney, a Bucknell signee, won the sprint freestyles for Cape Elizabeth. Mahoney swam a 23.54 in the 50 free, touching first by 1.5 seconds. The time stands as a new personal best for Mahoney, who came in just off the state record, which is held by Olivia Harper at 23.33. Mahoney also won the 100 free, swimming a 51.43 to touch first by over 3 seconds. She has a personal best of 50.92.Mahoney was also a member of the winning Cape Elizabeth 200 medley relay, which won a very tight race over Morse. The Morse relay actually out-split Cape Elizabeth on the backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle legs. Olivia harper led Morse off in 25.38, followed by Haily Harper (30.09), Kaleigh Gingrow (31.13), and Natalie Emmerson (25.95) for a 1:52.55. Cape Elizabeth got the better of Morse on the fly leg, where their flyer, Emma Frothingham, split 28.20. Mahoney led Cape Elizabeth off in 26.36, Ali Bragg swam 31.27 on breaststroke, and Bella Eremita anchored in 26.64, touching in a final time of 1:52.47.

Hyde School senior Ella Stone won diving with a final score of 374.85, topping the field by nearly 100 points.