Morozov Continues Impressive 100 IM Streak; Ties World Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

While competing on day 1 of the FINA World Cup in Tokyo, the city hosting the 2020 Olympic Games, Russian Vlad Morozov tied his own World Record in the men’s 100m IM with a time of 50.26.

Morozov has been on a tear in this event this season, already clocking his previous 50.26 in Eindhoven. Prior to that, he held the WR at 50.30 from the World Cup Series in 2016. The event has helped the Russian lead the World Cup overall points/money totals by a comfortable margin heading into the 2nd stop of this final cluster.

Splits from his 50.26 performance in Eindhoven included 22.96/27.30, while tonight’s effort was comprised of 23.03/27.23.

Morozov earned the only sub-51 second time of the field after registering the only sub-52 second prelim in 51.77. Runner-up to the Russian this evening was Japan’s Hiromasa Fujimori in 51.58, just .27 off of the Japanese National Record, while usual American rival and reigning world champion in this event, Michael Andrew settled for bronze just .01 behind in 51.59.