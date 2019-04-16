Mississippi State Champ Jack Zhu is Headed to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Zhu, a senior at Jackson Preparatory School from Canton, Mississippi, has announced he plans to swim for the University of Alabama in the fall. He will join Cam Auerbach, Liam Bell, and Riley VanMeter in the class of 2023.

“Excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Alabama next year! So blessed to be given this opportunity #rolltide”

Zhu swims for Mississippi Makos Swim Team and specializes in breaststroke, freestyle, and IM. He recently won the 50 free (20.95), 100 breast (55.42), and 200 breast (2:03.70) and placed 5th in the 100 free, 5th in the 100 back, 6th in the 100 fly, and 4th in the 200 IM at the Mississippi Swimming LSC Short Course State Championships in February. His times in the 50 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM were lifetime bests. At Greensboro Sectionals a month later, he competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM and placed 4th in the 100 breast. He scored a PB in the 100 free leading off the MMST 400 free relay.

Zhu would have been the 8th-fastest 100 breaststroker and the 6th 200 breaststroker on the Crimson Tide roster in the 2018-19 season. Senior Laurent Bams was the top Alabama scorer in the 100 breast (A-finalist) while freshman Nico Perner led the scorers in the 200 breast (B-finalist) at 2019 SEC Championships. It took 54.08/1:58.15 to get a second swim in the 100/200 events at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.42

200 breast – 2:03.70

50 free – 20.95

100 free – 48.34

200 IM – 1:59.30

