Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics’ Riley Vanmeter Sends Verbal to Alabama

Riley Vanmeter, a butterflier from Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, has verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide for 2019. He will join Kyle Maas, another MLA swimmer, at ‘Bama next fall.

I chose Alabama because of the beautiful campus, strong swim program, and the many academic opportunities the University has to offer. Alabama has a good Biology/premed program and I’ll be able to continue studying Spanish. (MLA) coach Jim (Whitehead) and Rachel (Schlatter) were super supportive throughout the recruitment process and it was nice being able to talk with Kyle Maas about his experience at Alabama.”

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 49.39

200y fly – 1:51.90

100y back – 50.91

100m fly – 55.64

200m fly – 2:05.63

100m back – 1:00.54

Vanmeter is primarily a butterflier, though he has shown versatility with solid times in the backstroke. This summer, Vanmeter competed at the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals, finishing 30th in the 100 fly (55.64) just outside of scoring range.

Vanmeter has been successful at the high school level, representing Holland Christian. Last year, he swam to runner-up finishes in both the 100 back and 100 fly at the 2018 Michigan D3 State Championships. He was part of the state title-winning 200 medley relay with a 22.34 fly split, while he contributed a 46.41 split on their winning 400 free relay.

Alabama is about to graduate their top backstroker/butterflier, Zane Waddell, after this season. Vanmeter will join Liam Bell and Cade Auerbach in the Tide’s class of 2023.