Minneapolis Native Elle Niebuhr Staying Home to Swim for the Gophers in 2020

Minneapolis native Elle Niebuhr is staying in her hometown to continue her swimming career collegiately, verbally committing to attend the University of Minnesota in the fall of 2020.

Niebuhr was third in the 500 free (4:59.08) and 10th in the 200 free (1:53.54) at the Minnesota State High School League AA championships in November 2018. She also was part of Minneapolis Southwest High School’s 10th place 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

At the 2017 MSHSL AA Championships, Niebuhr was third in the 500 free (5:02.47). She also was part of Minneapolis Southwest’s seventh place 400 free relay and 15th place 200 medley relay teams.

In 2016, Niebuhr was 19th in the 50 free (24.50) at the MSHSL 2A state meet. She also was part of Southwest’s fourth place 400 free relay.

In 2015, Niebuhr swam with the sixth place 400 free relay team at the 2A MSHSL state meet.

Niebuhr, who swims for Edina Swim Club, has achieved 2019 Futures qualifying times in the 100 free (51.98) and 400 IM (4:29.85). Her top 100 free time came in a ninth place finish at the 2019 Minnesota WOLF SCY State Championships in March 2019. Her best 400 IM mark came at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championship in March 2018.

Top Times

100 Free – 51.98

200 Free – 1:52.09

500 Free – 4:59.08

400 IM – 4:29.89

Minnesota boasted the 2019 Big Ten 500 free champion in senior Chantal Nack and two All-Americans in the event, Nack (5th at NCAAs) and sophomore Mackenzie Padington (3rd at NCAAs). Nack set a program record in the 200 free (1:43.16) and Padington posted a record 4:35.21 in the 500 free in 2018-19.

Niebuhr’s top 400 IM time would have ranked sixth among the 2018-19 Gophers, while she would have been outside the Gophers’ top six in the 100 free, 200 free and 500 free.

