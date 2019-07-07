2019 World University Games: Waddell V. Ress in Men’s 50 Back Final

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

The fourth day of competition will feature more Universiade records to be rattled with during the seven finals and three semi-finals contested. Among the events to watch, the men’s 50 back comes up at the top of the list.

During the prelims and semis of the men’s 50 back, the Universiade record was tossed like a hot potato between South African Zane Waddell and American Justin Ress. Waddell led prelims with a 24.54, giving him the record for a few hours. Then in the first semi-final, Ress wrote his name on the record with a 24.52. Yet not even 10 minutes later, Waddell took back the record with a 24.46. Tonight, the duo will swim in lanes 4 and 5 for an epic battle for the title and the record.

Doubling the distance for the women, 18-year-old American Katharine Berkoff will contest to become the youngest WUGs champion of this year’s edition in the 100 back final. Berkoff set the Universiade record during prelims with a 59.57. Berkoff continued her dominance as the lone sub-minute swimmer again with her semi-finals leading time of 59.82.

Frightening yet another record during the women’s 200 breast prelims was American Emily Escobedo, whose 2:22.87 flirted with the 2009 record of 2:22.32. Her time is 4 seconds ahead of #2 seed Tatjana Schoenmaker, who won the 100 breast earlier in the meet.

Another showdown you don’t want to miss is the men’s 200 breast final, featuring Russian Kirill Prigoda and American Daniel Roy. The duo were the only swimmers to put up sub-2:10 swims, with Prigoda leading at 2:09.16 and Roy taking second seed in a 2:09.50.

More Day 4 Semifinals/Finals Top Seeds: