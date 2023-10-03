Michigan High School State Runner-up Luke Mychalowych (2024) Verbals to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Mychalowych from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Minnesota beginning in the 2024-25 school year. He will join Luke Brennan in the Golden Gophers’ class of 2028.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Minnesota. I would like to thank my family and coaches who have supported me through the years. I am honored to be a part of such an incredible school and swim program. Go Gophers! 〽️”

A senior at Detroit Catholic Central High School, Mychalowych swims year-round with Motor City Aquatics and specializes mainly in breaststroke and freestyle. At the 2023 Michigan High School Division 1 Boys’ State Championships last season, he placed 2nd in the 100 breast (55.82) and 4th in the 200 free (1:40.62 in prelims), nabbing PBs in both events. He also led off the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.27) and split a 24.77 breaststroke leg on the medley relay, although the relay was disqualified in the A final.

Mychalowych kicked off long-course season with a big performance at Indy Sectionals in March, lowering his PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM and coming in 15th in the 100 breast. He dropped more time in all his events (50/100/200 free and 100/200 breast) at Columbus Sectionals in July, qualifying for Summer Juniors in the 100 breast with 1:05.56. In Irvine, he came within .04 of his PB in the breast and he time-trialed the 100/200 free, clocking in at 53.73 in the 100 for a new PB.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.82

50 breast relay split – 24.77

50 free – 21.11

100 free – 46.96

200 free – 1:40.62

The University of Minnesota was home to Max McHugh, who won the 2023 NCAA Division I title in the 100 breast and was 3rd in the 200 breast. Mychalowych will join a training group that includes Drew Kistler, Drew Kaelin, and Josh Johnston, all of whom were sub-56 breaststrokers last season. He will also overlap with incoming freshmen Tyler Hansen and Max Scheurer.

