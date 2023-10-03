Freshman Nate Germonprez Adjusting Well to Texas Training

SAM KENDRICKS MEMORIAL ORANGE & WHITE CLASSIC

September 29, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Final Scores White: 139 Orange: 134

Texas Press Release

Full Results (PDF)

Nate Germonprez was the #5 recruit in SwimSwam’s Top 20 in the Class of 2023 and lived up to his ranking at the Orange and White meet. He won the 200 IM (1:46.89) and placed 2nd in the 100 Breast (53.76). The Omaha native has enjoyed his time at Texas so far, emphasizing that it’s been hard work but made easier with world-class teammates.