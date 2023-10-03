Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Freshman Nate Germonprez Adjusting Well to Texas Training

SAM KENDRICKS MEMORIAL ORANGE & WHITE CLASSIC

Nate Germonprez was the #5 recruit in SwimSwam’s Top 20 in the Class of 2023 and lived up to his ranking at the Orange and White meet. He won the 200 IM (1:46.89) and placed 2nd in the 100 Breast (53.76). The Omaha native has enjoyed his time at Texas so far, emphasizing that it’s been hard work but made easier with world-class teammates.

MIKE IN DALLAS
28 minutes ago

I think the short video pretty much says it all: he’s very happy with his training group and the support he gets from his teammates – and those bands in workouts that Eddie Reese is pushing so hard with now – they work for Nate. Certainly, he’s a swimmer to be relied upon as UT rebuilds in the next 2 years from some significant losses.

