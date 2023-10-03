Freshman Nate Germonprez Adjusting Well to Texas Training

SAM KENDRICKS MEMORIAL ORANGE & WHITE CLASSIC
- September 29, 2023
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
- Final Scores
- White: 139
- Orange: 134
- Texas Press Release
- Full Results (PDF)
SEE RACE VIDEOS HERE
Nate Germonprez was the #5 recruit in SwimSwam’s Top 20 in the Class of 2023 and lived up to his ranking at the Orange and White meet. He won the 200 IM (1:46.89) and placed 2nd in the 100 Breast (53.76). The Omaha native has enjoyed his time at Texas so far, emphasizing that it’s been hard work but made easier with world-class teammates.
I think the short video pretty much says it all: he’s very happy with his training group and the support he gets from his teammates – and those bands in workouts that Eddie Reese is pushing so hard with now – they work for Nate. Certainly, he’s a swimmer to be relied upon as UT rebuilds in the next 2 years from some significant losses.