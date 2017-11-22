Michigan Adds Another c/o 2018 Breaststroker: Georgia’s Mason Hunter

Mason Hunter, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Rome, Georgia has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan beginning with the 2018-19 season. He adds his name to a future class of 2022 that also includes AJ Bornstein, Andrew Babyak, David Cleason, Ian Miskelley, Jared Daigle, Michael MacGillivray, Patrick Callan, and Will Chan.

“I’m thrilled to have verbally committed to the University of Michigan, and proud to be a Wolverine. Go Blue!”

Hunter swims for Three Rivers Swim Club and Rome High School and is the reigning Georgia High School breaststroke state champion. At the 2017 GHSA 1-5A State Meet, he won the 100 breast in 56.66 and took seventh in the 100 free (48.23). He split 25.62 breast on Rome’s 9th-place medley relay and anchored the 8th-place 200 free relay in 22.15.

In club swimming, Hunter had an outstanding summer, in which he registered personal bests in the 100 free, 50/100 back, 50/100/200 breast, and 100 fly. He dropped about 1 second in his freestyle and backstroke events, and 2.5 seconds in the 100 breast. Hunter was runner-up in the 50 breast and third in the 100 breast at the Georgia Swimming Senior State Championships; he also swam the 100 at U.S. Open.

His best times include:

100 Breast (LCM) – 1:04.52

100 Breast (SCY) – 56.01

50 Free (SCY) – 22.22

100 Free (SCY) – 48.01

100 Back (SCY) – 53.03

