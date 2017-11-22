Kobe Bryant – Phelps Ko Ek Or Comeback Krna Chahiye

 Golden Goggles Ki Raat Ko, Michael Phelps Aur Retired Nba Legend Kobe Bryant Ne Katie Ledecky Ko Female Athlete Of The Year Award Dete Hue Apas Me Kuch Baate Ki Or Us Duration Me Kobe Ne Phelps Se Ek Or Comeback Ki Baat Ched Di, Pura Video Article Ke Last Me Diya Hua Hai.

Phelps Ke Khne Par Ki:

“It [Representing The United States] Never Gets Old.”

“That Being Said, Since It Never Gets Old, Would You Like Just One More Time?”( Kabhi Old Na Hona To Kya Aap Ek Baar Or Usa Ko Represent Karna Chahte Hai?)- Kobe Khte Hai

Bryant Ye Bhi Btate Hai Ki Wo Khud Ko 2008 Ke Beijing Olympic Me Swimming Ko Regular Follow Karte The.

Check Out The Full Skit Below:

 

