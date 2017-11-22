Philippines Junior National Team Member Raine Gavino Commits to Lobos

Henderson, Nevada’s BlueFin Aquatics has announced that Raine Gavino committed to The University of New Mexico for 2018-19.

“I chose to become a Lobo because of their prestigious business program and the positive environment of the swim team, which I believe will allow me to grow both as a swimmer and as a person.”

Gavino moved to Nevada from the Philippines where she was a standout swimmer, having broken their Senior National Records in the 50m breaststroke and as a part of the 4x100m mixed medley relay. She had etched her name record books on many occasions as a junior swimmer in the Philippines, as well. Gavino set Junior National Records as a 13 & Under in the 50m breast, 100m breast, and 200m IM. In the 14-15 age group she took down the national marks in the 50m breast, 100m breast, 200m breast, and 200m IM. Finally, in the 16-18 age group, she broke the 50m breast record.

Gavino competed in the FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis this summer. Currently finishing up her senior year at Green Valley High School, she trains with BlueFin Aquatics at Henderson International School.

Head coach Bob Hommel said, “Raine has proven to be a positive asset to the team, a good role model for the younger swimmers, and a natural leader. We wish her continued success and enjoy having her be a part of our team.”

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.58

200 breast – 2:21.16

Top LCM times:

50 breast – 33.76

100 breast – 1:13.14

200 breast – 2:36.55

