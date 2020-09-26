Michael Couet Will Join 2020-21 Indiana Roster After Transferring From Texas

After spending his first two years of college swimming at the University of Texas, Michael Couet has announced that he will be transferring to Indiana.

Couet is originally from Franklin, Indiana, less than an hour’s drive away from Bloomington, where he plans to spend his final two seasons of collegiate swimming. He will be joining the Hoosiers’ roster this fall.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.96

100 breast – 54.03

200 breast – 1:57.26

Couet says that Indiana’s reputation with breaststrokers, including Olympic medalists Cody Miller and Lilly King, plus NCAA Champion and American Record holder Ian Finnerty, drove his decision.

As an Indiana native, I was looking for a program where I could continue to swim and improve my breaststroke for the next two years. With the history that Indiana has and the culture that they have built, it felt like the perfect fit.

Coming out of high school, Couet’s best time’s in the breaststroke events were 54.90/2:03.00.

During his freshman season at Texas he dropped those times down to 54.34/1:58.60. In long course, he picked up Olympic Trials cuts in both breaststroke distances as a sophmore as well.

During his sophomore season at Texas, the 2019-2020 season, Couet only competed in 5 meets, with his final meet being the Minnesota Invitational in December of 2019. Despite the shortened season he still dropped time in both breaststrokes, going 54.03/1:57.26.

Couet will be joining an Indiana team that is returning more points from the 2020 Big-10 Championships than any other team in the conference. The Hoosiers took 3rd in 2020, snapping their winning streak of three straight Big-10 titles.

Last year, the Indiana men were led in the breaststroke events by sophomore Zane Backes. Backes finished 2nd in the 100 breast and 9th in the 200 breast at the BIg Ten Championships.

While Indiana has a deep breaststroke group, they lost one of their top members following last season. Current junior Andrew Couchon, who held Indiana’s 2nd best time in the 100 breast last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal in June and will join Couet’s former team, the Texas Longhorns, this season.