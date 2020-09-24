Andrew Couchon Transfers from Indiana to Texas, Joins 2020-21 Longhorn Roster

After entering the NCAA transfer portal in June, Andrew Couchon has resurfaced on the University of Texas roster for the 2020-21 season.

Couchon spent two seasons with Indiana before his transfer, and as expected, he is listed as a junior on the Longhorn roster. He is originally from the state of Indiana and trained with Carmel Swim Club.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.33

100 free – 45.09

200 free – 1:40.23 (from high school)

100 breast – 52.78

200 breast – 1:59.76

100 fly – 50.67 (from high school)

200 IM – 1:51.20 (from high school)

“I’m seeking a program where I feel a greater sense of value from the coaching staff and have a better relationship with the coaches themselves,” Couchon told SwimSwam in June. “The kids on IU’s team are incredible and truly deserve the best; you’ll never hear me say a bad word about them. Towards the end of this year I just felt as if the relationship between the coaches and myself was fractured, and that for my own wellbeing and happiness it would be best for me to go somewhere else.”

Couchon had bests of 54.43/2:04.13 from high school in the breaststroke events, his specialty. He dropped down to 53.51/1:59.97 as a freshman, then hit his current bests during his sophomore season with the Hoosiers.

IU has a fantastic breaststroke group, and because of that Couchon did not make their Big Ten roster in 2019 or in 2020. That said, at the 2020 Boiler-Make-It Qualification meet (a last-chance meet at Purdue for the 2020 NCAAs), Couchon clocked his 100 breast lifetime best (52.78) and ended last season as IU’s #2 100 breaststroker.

Couchon’s 52.78 in the 100 breast ranked him 41nd in the country last season; it took a 52.46 to get a 2020 NCAA invite. He joins a Texas breaststroke group led by sophomore Caspar Corbeau and junior Charlie Scheinfeld, both NCAA qualifiers in 2020. Junior Braden Vines and sophomore Jacob Foster were both NCAA qualifiers last season in the 200 breast, too.