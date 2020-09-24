German Coaching Change-Ups In Potsdam Entering Tokyo Push

A couple of coaching change-ups were announced today by the German Swimming Federation (DSV), with the federal base of Potsdam at the center.

As of November 1st, 58-year-old Reiner Tylinski will move into the role of Potsdam federal base manager, bringing nearly 30 years of coaching experience along with him. Tylinski has coached talent to the tune of Sara Arstick and Annika Bruhn and had previously served as head trainer at SV Waiblingen.

The DSV also revealed Jens Lohaus as junior division trainer as of January 1, 2021 in Potsdam.