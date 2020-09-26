SwimSwam Podcast: Zoe Gregorace Gives Tips for Eating Like a Swimmer

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with SwimSwam writer Zoe Gregorace (see “The Hungry Swimmer” series), also known on Instagram as “the Oatmeal Queen“. Zoe takes us through her swim story, particularly what her nutrition looked like as a swimmer (and what nutrition looks like for many swimmers in high school and college). Zoe describes how she learned about nutrition while getting her masters and how she made slight tweaks to maximize her energy output AND taste in every meal.

Check out Zoe’s Instagram Page Here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

