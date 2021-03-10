Mexican Junior National Team-er Abraham Barragan Verbals to BYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mexican age group record-holder and junior national team-er Abraham Barragan has verbally committed to BYU for next season.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the Brigham Young University. Can’t wait to start this new journey in my life and I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting me through the last 13 years of my swimming career especially my family, friends and my coach Raul Palma

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

200 free – 1:54.09 / 1:39.34

400/500 free – 4:00.51 / 4:27.88

800/1000 free – 8:20.24 / 9:31.39

1500/1650 free – 16:12.52 / 15:49.97

200 fly – 2:04.98 / 1:50.05

For Team Mexico, Barragan swam at the 2019 World Junior Championships, racing the 400/800 free distance double and the 200 fly. His highest finish came in the 200 fly, where he went 2:05.78 to take 34th overall.

The BYU men recently won the 2021 MPSF conference title, their first conference crown since 2016. Barragan’s converted times would’ve been good for top-five finishes at the 2021 MPSF Championships in the 500 free and mile. He would’ve been the top swimmer on the roster this season with his lifetime bests in both.

Barragan joins Mehmet Nalnaci, Tanner Edwards and Tanner Nelson in BYU’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.