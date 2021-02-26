Turkish Backstroker/Butterfly Specialist Mehmet Nalcaci Verbals to BYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Turkish standout Mehmet Nalcaci has verbally committed to join the BYU Cougars’ class of 2025.

I’m so proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Bringham Young University! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and program! Thank you to all of my family, friends and coaches who have made this whole thing possible! Go Cougs!!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 back – 27.27 / 23.23

100 back – 58.25 / 50.07

200 back – 2:09.94 / 1:52.11

100 fly – 56.41 / 49.74

200 fly – 2:05.97 / 1:50.94

Nalcaci, who is a backstroke/butterfly specialist, recently competed at the Turkish National Team Selection meet in December. There, he swam to a lifetime best in the 200 fly (2:05.97) to finish tenth overall. In the 100 fly, he posted a 56.71, just off of a best, to place sixth.

The BYU men recently won the 2021 MPSF conference title, their first conference crown since 2016. Nalnaci’s converted times have him in scoring range in the 100 back, 100 fly and 200 fly.

Nalcaci joins Tanner Edwards and Tanner Nelson in BYU’s class of 2025.

