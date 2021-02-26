LWSA Sprinter Lea Moeller Commits to Seton Hall (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lincoln-Way Swimming Association’s Lea Moeller has committed to Seton Hall for this coming fall. Moeller is a senior at Lincoln-Way West High School.

I’m am thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at Seton Hall University. Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for all your support. #GoPirates!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.57

100 free – 52.12

200 free – 1:54.49

100 breast – 1:04.74

200 IM – 2:10.90

Illinois didn’t have a high school state championship in fall 2020 due to COVID-19, so sectional championships were the final meet of the season. At Moeller’s sectional meet, she swam to lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:54.49) and 100 breast (1:04.74). In the 100 breast, she took over two full seconds off of her old best.

Moeller competed at the 2018 and 2019 IHSA State meets.

The Seton Hall women placed third at the 2020 Big East Championships. Last season, Moeller would’ve been the #1 50 freestyler on the roster, and #2 in the 100 breast (by a hundredth). She would’ve been a Big East A-finalist in the 100 breast and 50 free, too.

