New Jersey HS Double A-Finalist Caitlyn Hughes Verbals to Richmond (2022)

Greater Somerset YMCA’s Caitlyn Hughes has verbally committed to Richmond for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Hunterdon Central Regional High School.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Richmond. I chose Richmond because of the supportive coaches and team, and the amazing academic opportunities. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me get to this point. I am so excited to be a spider!!🕷🕷🕷

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 52.39

200 free – 1:53.76

At the 2020 New Jersey HS Meet of Champions, Hughes swam to A-finalist appearances in the 50 free (24.32) and 100 free (52.62), taking sixth in the 100 and eighth in the 50.

Shortly before that meet, Hughes raced at the New Jersey Senior State Champs in long course meters, logging lifetime bests in the 100m free (59.22), 200m free (2:07.06), 400m free (4:32.22), 100m back (1:09.90) and 100m fly (1:07.85).

The Richmond women placed fourth out of 11 teams at the 2020 A-10 Championships. In the sprint free, the Spiders are led by sophomore Lauren Medlin. Last season, Medlin was runner-up in the 100 free (50.43) and she contributed an A-final appearance in the 50 free.

Hughes joins Julia Krichev, another sprinter, in Richmond’s class of 2026.

