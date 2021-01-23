Alabama HS State Champ Julia Krichev Verbals to Richmond (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julia Krichev of Huntsville, Ala., is Richmond University’s first verbal commitment for 2022. Krichev trains with Huntsville Swim Association and is a junior at Huntsville High School.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Richmond!! I am so thankful for all of my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to this point. I am so excited to be a spider!!!“

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 52.20

200 free – 1:53.23

50 back – 26.26

100 back – 55.62

200 back – 2:01.56

Krichev won the Alabama HS state title in the 100 back in 2019, as a sophomore. She was also runner-up in both the 50 free in 2019 and at the most recent edition of the meet last month; she was third in the 100 back at the 2020 meet, too.

Krichev has also competed at the Winter Junior Championships – East in 2018 and 2019, and in 2020, she raced at the virtual U.S. Open.

Last season, Richmond had two backstrokers break 54 in the 100; now-graduated Hannah Gouger (53.1) and senior Jordan Kohut (53.8). They finished 1-2 at the 2020 A-10 Championships. At that meet, Krichev would’ve made the 100 back A-final, as well as the 200 back B-final. Krichev would’ve also been their #4 100 freestyler and #6 50 freestyler last season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner