WATCH: Day 3 Race Videos From The 2021 Men’s SEC Championships

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Check out race videos from Day 3 finals at the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships, including the 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back and 400 medley relay. The only ‘A’ final race we haven’t found video of as of yet is the 400 IM, where Florida’s Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke went 1-2.

400 IM

  1. Kieran Smith (Florida), 3:37.47
  2. Bobby Finke (Florida), 3:39.15
  3. Ian Grum (Georgia), 3:40.51

No video available as of publishing. You can find the ‘B’ final here.

100 FLY

  1. Camden Murphy (Georgia), 44.81
  2. Danny Kovac (Missouri), 44.84
  3. Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 44.91

200 FREE

  1. Jake Magahey (Georgia), 1:32.22
  2. Mark Theall (Texas A&M), 1:32.48
  3. Brooks Curry (LSU), 1:32.64

100 BREAST

  1. Dillon Hillis (Florida), 51.22
  2. Michael Houlie (Tennessee), 51.41
  3. Ben Patton (Missouri), 51.80

100 BACK

  1. Javier Acevedo (Georgia), 44.96
  2. Adam Chaney (Florida), 45.29
  3. Matthew Menke (Alabama), 45.46

400 MEDLEY RELAY

  1. Florida, 3:02.66
  2. Missouri, 3:04.59
  3. Alabama, 3:04.72

HEAT 2 (FLORIDA)

HEAT 3

