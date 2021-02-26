WATCH: Day 3 Race Videos From The 2021 Men’s SEC Championships

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Check out race videos from Day 3 finals at the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships, including the 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back and 400 medley relay. The only ‘A’ final race we haven’t found video of as of yet is the 400 IM, where Florida’s Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke went 1-2.

For a full recap of last night’s action, click here.

To check out the races from Day 2, click here.

400 IM

No video available as of publishing. You can find the ‘B’ final here.

100 FLY

200 FREE

100 BREAST

100 BACK

400 MEDLEY RELAY

Florida, 3:02.66 Missouri, 3:04.59 Alabama, 3:04.72

HEAT 2 (FLORIDA)

HEAT 3