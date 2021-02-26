Casas Chooses Safer Bet, 200 Back, Over 200 Fly on Friday (HEAT SHEETS)

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a meet that was expected to be a barn-burner to the last race, the on-fire Florida Gators appear to have taken command on their path for a 9th-straight SEC title in men’s swimming & diving, catching their opponents from Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama a little flat-footed in places.

The Gators hold an 80.5-point lead into the final day of competition, and with 20 entries on the day, they should have enough to hold off the Georgia Bulldogs (who have 22).

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

Florida, 961.5 Georgia, 881 Tennessee, 655 Texas A&M, 631 Missouri, 601 Kentucky, 577 Alabama, 548 Auburn, 502 LSU, 323.5 South Carolina, 219

The more exciting team battles should come down the table, with the Texas A&M men (21 entries) trying to overtake, and then hold off, a Tennessee team (17 entries) that has outperformed expectations so far at this meet.

The big scratch news on Friday is that Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas will swim the 200 backstroke instead of the 200 fly to close his meet out. After gambling with Casas in the 100 fly on Thursday, where he finished 3rd, over what looked like a comfortable advantage in the 100 back, the Aggie coaching staff has taken the safer bet on Friday.

Casas would have been the top seed in either event, but in the 200 back his mid-season 1:36.54 makes him the top seed by three-and-a-half seconds. Even without being at his bests this week, that margin should be enough for him to add a second win of the meet to his earlier victory in the 200 IM.

Casas won’t swim in the Aggies’ 400 free relay on Saturday, as he already had maxed out his 4 relay swims.

Other Noteworthy Day 4 Event Choices: