WATCH: Smith, Magahey Go 4:06 In 500 Free (SEC Day 2 Race Videos)

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday night’s finals from the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships were highlighted by the 500 freestyle, where Florida’s Kieran Smith tied his NCAA and American Records in 4:06.32, and Georgia’s Jake Magahey became the #2 performer of all-time in 4:06.71.

Below, check out that race video, along with the 200 IM, where Shaine Casas recorded the fourth-fastest swim of all-time, the 50 free, where Adam Chaney became the second-fastest freshman ever, and the 200 free relay, where Chaney led the Gators to a new SEC Meet Record of 1:15.21.

For a full recap of Day 2 action, click here.

500 FREE ‘A’ FINAL

200 IM ‘A’ FINAL

50 FREE ‘A’ FINAL

200 FREE RELAY

Florida, 1:15.21 * SEC Meet Record Georgia, 1:16.20 Alabama, 1:16.32

HEAT 3 (TOP 4 TEAMS)

HEAT 2