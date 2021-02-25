WATCH: Smith, Magahey Go 4:06 In 500 Free (SEC Day 2 Race Videos)

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
- Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
- Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
Wednesday night’s finals from the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships were highlighted by the 500 freestyle, where Florida’s Kieran Smith tied his NCAA and American Records in 4:06.32, and Georgia’s Jake Magahey became the #2 performer of all-time in 4:06.71.
Below, check out that race video, along with the 200 IM, where Shaine Casas recorded the fourth-fastest swim of all-time, the 50 free, where Adam Chaney became the second-fastest freshman ever, and the 200 free relay, where Chaney led the Gators to a new SEC Meet Record of 1:15.21.
For a full recap of Day 2 action, click here.
500 FREE ‘A’ FINAL
- Kieran Smith (Florida), 4:06.32
- Jake Magahey (Georgia), 4:06.71
- Trey Freeman (Florida), 4:12.76
200 IM ‘A’ FINAL
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.26
- Danny Kovac (Missouri), 1:41.35
- Javier Acevedo (Georgia), 1:42.17
50 FREE ‘A’ FINAL
- Adam Chaney (Florida), 18.77
- Matt King (Alabama), 18.96
- Dillon Downing (Georgia) / Brooks Curry (LSU), 19.16
200 FREE RELAY
- Florida, 1:15.21 * SEC Meet Record
- Georgia, 1:16.20
- Alabama, 1:16.32
Magahey has at least a 4:03 in him after fixing his stroke & more years at UGA, if not faster
Great underwaters off the walls, terrible first stroke and breath. In particular comparing him to Kieren. He practically stops. Agree, he has a lot of room to be faster!
What imbecile was handling the camera on that 500? That was really embarrassing. Sounded like a great race, though!
They should’ve linked the UGA swimming youtube account. It gets the full race
I’m sorry but whoever filmed that 500 should be ashamed. Don’t care if they were filming for a different school, still shoulda gotten that finish.
How about you go look at the UGA YouTube page for the video of the finish.
A Texas a&m YouTube account is going to show the full races of a&m swimmers not zero in on a UF and UGA swimmer