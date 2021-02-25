Aiden Hayes Rattles National Public HS 100 FL Record at OK HS Prelims – 45.97

OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24-25, 2021

Jenks, OH

Prelims results

Norman North High School senior Aiden Hayes had a huge day on Wednesday at the Oklahoma High School State Championships prelims.

In the 100 fly, Hayes dropped a lifetime best 45.97, slicing .04 off of his old best of 46.01. The NC State commit comes just off of the national public high school record of 45.88, set by Luca Urlando in spring 2019. Urlando edged out Caeleb Dressel‘s old public HS record of 45.89 with his swim two years ago.

Technically, Hayes went under the NFHS-recognized public record of 46.13 done by Andrew Seliskar in 2015, though Urlando and Dressel both raced their sub-46 times representing public high schools in official competition. These discrepancies happen; sometimes a time isn’t submitted for recognition, or the national federation is slow to recognize a swim.

The overall high school record, including both public and private schools, is Joseph Schooling‘s 45.52 from 2013.

Aside from the 100 fly yesterday, Hayes chipped .05 off of his 50 free, going 19.53. Both individual swims were new OK state high school records. Hayes, who won’t turn 18 until May, is now tied at #16 with Michael Andrew in the 100 fly 17-18 rankings, while he’s now tied with Will Davis and Bowe Becker at #23 for the 50 free.

On relays, Hayes was 20.75 leading off Norman North’s 200 medley relay, which would’ve been among the top medley lead-offs at college conference meets this month (third behind only Shaine Casas‘ 20.61 and Adam Chaney‘s 20.72). It’s also a top 25 performance of all-time. In the 400 free relay, he was 43.48 leading off, snapping Daniel Wilson‘s state record of 43.85; Wilson is a freshman now at Mizzou competing at this week’s SEC Championships.

Hayes will have another chance to go even faster in a little over an hour at the finals session of the Oklahoma High School Championships.