ACC Day 2 Scratch Report: A-Finalist Lane Stone Out of the 500

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

Virginia Tech senior Lane Stone doesn’t appear in the heat sheets for tomorrow’s 500 free after being notably absent from the 800 free relay Wednesday night. Stone has been a stalwart for the Hokies over the last few years, scoring at least 60 points each year, and leading the team with 76 points in 2019, the year he earned 3rd in the 500 free, his highest individual ACC placing to date. No word yet on the Stone’s status for the rest of the meet, and he doesn’t yet have any NCAA-qualifying times this season, and he was only seeded 56th. Another prominent scratch from the 500 free was NC State’s Gil Kiesler, who was seeded 14th after finishing 24th last year.

There were only two scratches from the circle-seeded heats of the 200 IM. Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff, who notched the Hokies’ fastest times ever both in the 50 back and the 200 free last night as part of Virginia Tech’s school record-setting 200 medley and 800 free relays, won’t swim at tomorrow. He scratched out of both the 200 IM, where he was seeded 10th, and the 50 free, where he was seeded 60th. That would most likely indicate a double on Thursday.

UVA’s Jack Moore scratched out the 200 IM, where he was seeded 14th. Moore was only entered in three events, but UVA, like other teams, entered more than the 18 swimmers that are allowed to score, so a scratch for tomorrow could indicate he won’t be part of UVA’s final roster for the meet.

In the 50 free, #12 seed Christian Ferraro scratched. The Georgia Tech senior swam on both of the Yellow Jackets’ relays on Wednesday, and it seems likely that he’ll end up swimming on all five relays and stick to two indivudal events, the same game plane as last year. 18th-seed Caleb Duncan of Louisville was the only scratch in the top 24. Like Moore, he was only entered in three events, and may have fallen victim to Louisville’s roster-paring.