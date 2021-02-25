Pennsylvania 3A Finalist Harry Hearn Commits to Loyola Greyhounds

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Upper Dublin Aquatic Club’s Harry Hearn has committed to Loyola (MD) for fall 2021. He’s a senior at La Salle High School in Pennsylvania.

I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Loyola University of Maryland. I would like to thank every person that has helped me along the way, special thanks to my Mom, Dad, Brother, and PDR Swimming for helping me become the person and swimmer I am today.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.27

500 free – 4:35.38

100 fly – 51.43

200 fly – 1:53.84

Hearn competed at the 2020 Pennsylvania HS AAA State Championships, which happened amidst the beginning of the United States’ reckoning with COVID-19. There, he finished top-eight in the 200 free and 500 free, going his lifetime bests in both at that meet.

Last season, Hearn would’ve been the Greyhounds’ top 500 freestyler, and he would’ve been #3 on the Loyola roster in the 200 free. In the competitive Patriot League, where Loyola finished third in 2020, Hearn would’ve just missed the B-final in the 500 free. On the contrary, he would’ve actually made the B-final in the 200 free by a hundredth with his lifetime best.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.