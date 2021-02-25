Red Bank Backstroker Shannon Judge Commits to George Mason

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Red Bank YMCA’s Shannon Judge has verbally committed to George Mason for fall 2021. She’s a senior at Colts Neck High School in New Jersey.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at George Mason University. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who got me here!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.37

100 free – 53.84

100 back – 58.51

200 back – 2:05.78

100 fly – 58.98

Judge’s older sister, Megan, is currently a sophomore at Virginia Tech.

Last season, Judge would’ve been ranked #4 on George Mason’s roster in the 200 back. She’s close to Atlantic-10 scoring speed in that event; it took a 2:02.15 to make it back in the B-final at last year’s meet.

The pair will be joining Korina Davis, Kylie Thompson, Anka Whelan, Hope Jayes, Sophie Hayes, Hannah Morelli, Ali Tyler, and transfer Megan Mastropaolo in George Mason’s incoming class.

