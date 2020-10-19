Back/Sprint Free Specialist Hannah Morelli Verbally Commits to George Mason

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Hannah Morelli has announced her verbal commitment to George Mason University’s class of 2025, writing on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at George Mason University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get where I am today. I can’t wait for the next four years! Go Patriots!!!💛💚”

Morelli is a senior at Mt. Lebanon High School where she is a member of both the varsity swim team and the MLAC club team. She specializes in backstroke and sprint freestyle and is a Futures qualifier in the 200 back.

She was a member of the state-champion 200 medley relay at the 2019 PIAA Girls AAA Swimming and Diving Championships, leading off with a 27.13 backstroke leg. She also swam the 100 back, finishing 18th in prelims with 58.08. In her junior season, she went a best time in the 50 back leading off the medley relay in prelims, but the quartet was DQd in the final. She also competed in the 100 back (18th with 57.03 in prelims) and 400 free relay (split of 53.99 in prelims for 19th place) at the 2020 AAA State Meet.

In the first three months of 2020, Morelli notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.82

100 back – 57.03

200 back – 2:06.04

50 free – 25.54

100 free – 55.08

200 free – 1:58.01

Morelli will join the Patriots’ class of 2025 with Sophie Haise. George Mason finished 8th of 11 teams at the 2020 Atlantic-10 Conference Championships with 219 points. Morelli will overlap with top GMU backstrokers Hannah Milikich (56.85/2:02.13 last season), Lauren Ashton (57.94/2:02.45), and Haley Butcher (58.92/2:08.55) and freestyle sprinters Emily Lewantowicz (24.35), Ariana Lewis (24.50), Ana Kuzemka (24.50), and Grace Newton (24.65).

