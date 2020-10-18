NJCAA 200 Fly Champion Brennan Hammond Announces Transfer to Florida State

Brennan Hammond, who hails from Flanders, New Jersey, has announced his intention to transfer to Florida State University in the fall of 2021. He is currently a sophomore at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida.

“I am super excited to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my swimming career at Florida State University next fall!! I cannot thank Indian River and the support of my coaches, family, and teammates enough! GO NOLES!! 🔴🟡”

Hammond graduated from Mount Olive High School in 2019 before heading to Indian River. A fly/IM specialist, he placed 4th in the 100 fly (50.22) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:53.50) at the 2019 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions. That summer, he competed at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. As a freshman on the IRSC roster, he won the 200 fly at the 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association Championships in March, going a lifetime best of 1:47.82. He also finished 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 4th in the 200 breast, notching PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.00

200 fly – 1:47.82

200 IM – 1:50.04

100 breast – 56.93

200 breast – 2:02.81

Hammond will join the Seminoles with incoming freshmen Arijus Pavlidi, Auben Nugent, Jason Brzozowski, Kevin Glenn, and Rian Covington. His best times are close to scoring range for FSU at the conference level. It took 47.23/1:46.23 in the 100/200 fly, 54.83/1:59.36 in the 100/200 breast, and 1:47.14 in the 200 IM to get second swims at the 2020 ACC Championships.