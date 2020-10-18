Daily Swim Coach Workout #249

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 Fins – underwater to 3rd black
300 Fins – 1/7 drill freestyle/backstroke
300 Fins – pocket fly, prone, snorkel with flip
200 scull – 50 front, 50 Boat, 25 rt, 25 lt, 50 front wide 10fast/smooth
Main
6 x 100 1st =white 1:15, 1:25, 1:30 (D: 4 on 2:15)
6 x 100 2nd =Pink 1:40, 1:45, 1:50 (D: 4 on 2:30)
6 x 100 [email protected], 2nd, 3rd 1:15, 1:25, 1:30 (D: 4 on 2:15)
6 x 100 2nd/Pink 1:40, 1:45, 1:50 (D: 4 on 2:30)
6 x 100 Alt [email protected] 1st, [email protected] 1:15, 1:25, 1:30 (D: 4 on 2:15)
LD 200 choice
Kick
10 x 50, 3, 6, 9 and 10 fast 1:00
200 ez
Starts
Coach Notes
Merging Urbanchek’s Color charts with Salo’s gears, White= 1st, Pink = 2nd, Red = 3rd…
We had a spectrum of abilities that we tried to meet. In the end, it was a very competitive practice and got great results.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
