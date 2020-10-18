Daily Swim Coach Workout #249

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

300 Fins – underwater to 3rd black

300 Fins – 1/7 drill freestyle/backstroke

300 Fins – pocket fly, prone, snorkel with flip

200 scull – 50 front, 50 Boat, 25 rt, 25 lt, 50 front wide 10fast/smooth



Main

6 x 100 1st =white 1:15, 1:25, 1:30 (D: 4 on 2:15)

6 x 100 2nd =Pink 1:40, 1:45, 1:50 (D: 4 on 2:30)

6 x 100 [email protected], 2nd, 3rd 1:15, 1:25, 1:30 (D: 4 on 2:15)

6 x 100 2nd/Pink 1:40, 1:45, 1:50 (D: 4 on 2:30)

6 x 100 Alt [email protected] 1st, [email protected] 1:15, 1:25, 1:30 (D: 4 on 2:15)



LD 200 choice

Kick

10 x 50, 3, 6, 9 and 10 fast 1:00

200 ez

Starts



