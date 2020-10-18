Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Takeda Takes Down 800 Free JPN Record As Part Of 1500 Swim

2020 JAPAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Amidst the excitement of the International Swimming League (ISL) matches kicking off season 2 in Budapest, Hungary, several important swims may have been missed at the Japanese Short Course Championships.

One of them was a new national record in the men’s 800m freestyle, a time set by Shogo Takeda en route to his silver medal in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.

“I was aiming for the Japanese record”, said Syogo after the entire 1500m was completed. Takeda hit an 800m free split of 7:39.36, a time that hacked a good chunk of time off of the previous national standard of 7:42.28.

Takeda wound up finishing in 2nd place to winner Hirai Ayatsugu, with the latter posting a gold medal-worthy 14:38.42 to Takeda’s 14:46.88.

Splits for Takeda are below:

25-year-old Takeda was the silver medalist in this men’s 800m free event at the 2018 Asian Games, putting up a time there in Jakarta of 7:53.01 (LCM) behind gold medalist Sun Yang of China’s 7:48.36.

Takeda’s record here represented just one of five Japanese standards that bit the dust over the weekend. Look for a subsequent post highlighted the most impressive swims from Tokyo.

1
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

Wow, plenty of Japanese records being broken! They seem to be pretty excited for the olympics!

2
0
