2020 ISL Match 2 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

  • Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)
  • Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
  • 2020 ISL Scoring Format
  • 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
  • How To Watch
  • Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron

With the first meet of the International Swimming League’s second season out of the way, four new teams are slated to face off for Match 2. As with yesterday, it will be four returning teams from Season 1. London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron are in the pool, with London Roar being the only team to have made it to the finals last season, another team pulling off a win at this match would certainly be an upset. A Season 2 upset was proven to be possible yesterday though when Season 1 third-place finishers the Cali Condors defeated reigning league champs Energy Standard in Match 1.

Follow along for live results and analysis for ISL Season 2 Match 2 below;

LANES

  • 1 & 2 – DC Trident
  • 3 & 4 – London Roar
  • 5 & 6 – Iron
  • 7 & 8 – Aqua Centurions

START LISTS

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

 

MEN’S 100 FLY

 

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

 

MEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

 

MEN’S 200 BREAST

 

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

 

MEN’S 50 FREE

 

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

 

MEN’S  200 IM

 

WOMEN’S 200 IM

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST

 

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

 

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

SCORE UPDATE

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

MEN’S 50 BACK

 

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

 

MEN’S 400 FREE

 

WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

 

MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

 

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE

 

13
13 Comments
Swammer
30 minutes ago

Come on people post those livestream links! Be a hero to the community 🙈

Ben Dornan
Author
Reply to  Swammer
27 minutes ago

You check out the links here in the "How To Watch" bullet at the top! https://swimswam.com/2020-international-swimming-league-match-1-all-the-links-you-need/

Swammer
Reply to  Ben Dornan
24 minutes ago

Doesn't work for people outside of the US brother. We had people post livestream links for cbs yesterday that's what I need…. other than that I'm well aware of the links and who broadcasts

Speedy PG
Reply to  Swammer
25 seconds ago

Just pull up yesterday's link and use it again!!!

swimfan210_
22 minutes ago

In case anyone needs that same livestream link from Friday/yesterday: https://ustvgo.tv/cbs-sports-network/
Says it should be showing ISL at 12:00.

Swammer
Reply to  swimfan210_
19 minutes ago

Thanks man!

Bub
Reply to  swimfan210_
10 minutes ago

You're a hero

Ondulation Fabio
Reply to  swimfan210_
40 seconds ago

What a legend!

Rafael
10 minutes ago

What happened to spajari??

