2020 ISL Match 2 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2
- Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron
With the first meet of the International Swimming League’s second season out of the way, four new teams are slated to face off for Match 2. As with yesterday, it will be four returning teams from Season 1. London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron are in the pool, with London Roar being the only team to have made it to the finals last season, another team pulling off a win at this match would certainly be an upset. A Season 2 upset was proven to be possible yesterday though when Season 1 third-place finishers the Cali Condors defeated reigning league champs Energy Standard in Match 1.
Follow along for live results and analysis for ISL Season 2 Match 2 below;
LANES
- 1 & 2 – DC Trident
- 3 & 4 – London Roar
- 5 & 6 – Iron
- 7 & 8 – Aqua Centurions
START LISTS
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
MEN’S 100 FLY
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
MEN’S 200 BACK
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
MEN’S 200 BREAST
WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
MEN’S 50 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
MEN’S 200 IM
WOMEN’S 200 IM
MEN’S 50 BREAST
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
MEN’S 50 BACK
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
MEN’S 400 FREE
WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE
Come on people post those livestream links! Be a hero to the community 🙈
You check out the links here in the “How To Watch” bullet at the top! https://swimswam.com/2020-international-swimming-league-match-1-all-the-links-you-need/
Doesn’t work for people outside of the US brother. We had people post livestream links for cbs yesterday that’s what I need…. other than that I’m well aware of the links and who broadcasts
Just pull up yesterday’s link and use it again!!!
In case anyone needs that same livestream link from Friday/yesterday: https://ustvgo.tv/cbs-sports-network/
Says it should be showing ISL at 12:00.
Thanks man!
You’re a hero
What a legend!
What happened to spajari??