Quest Swimming Teammates Korina Davis and Kylie Thompson Commit to George Mason

George Mason University picked up a pair of verbals from friends and club teammates Korina Davis and Kylie Thompson. They swim club for Quest Swimming under the direction of Coach Chad Onken and Coach John Smithson. Both women are interested in studying Forensic Science at George Mason.

The pair will be joining Anka Whelan, Hope Jayes, Sophie Hayes, Hannah Morelli, Ali Tyler, and Megan Mastropaolo as members of the class of 2025.

Korina Davis

I can’t wait to be a part of the George Mason University swimming and diving program. I love the coaches, the team, and the amazing facility. Thanks to my family, teammates, and coaches for always supporting me.

Davis is a senior at Matoaca High School. In February of 2020, she competed at the 2020 VHSL Class 5 State Meet in Fairfax, VA. She swam the 200 free, finishing 13th in prelims to make it back for a finals swim. In finals, she dropped 0.39 seconds for a time of 1:57.14, and she touched 12th.

A week earlier, she swam at the Region 5B Champs in the 200 IM and the 100 fly. She went a 2:14.02 in the 200 IM, finishing 6th, and she touched 10th in the 100 fly in a time of 1:00.32. She swam on her team’s 200 and 400 free relays, leading off the latter in a time of 55.47.

Davis represented Quest Swimming in February at the 2020 Northern Region 13&O Championships. She made it back to finals in both the 200 breast and the 500 free. Her fastest times came from her prelims swims, where she went a 2:38.53 in the 200 breast and a 5:17.41 in the 500 free. She finished 16th and 7th, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 31.15

100 breast – 1:07.26

100 fly – 58.00

200 fly – 2:08.14

Davis will join the Patriots in the fall of 2021. Her top times would have placed her 4th in the 100 and 200 fly and the 100 breast during the 2019-2020 season.

Kylie Thompson

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Mason University! I want to thank my family, team, and coaches for supporting me! Go Patriots!!

Thompson is in her final year at Cosby High School. The sprint freestyler recently earned four silver medals at the 2020 Class 6 Region A Championships. Individually, she swam the 100 meter free and the 200 meter back. She posted a 100 free time of 59.97 (54.02 converted to SCY) and she went a 1:07.79 (1:01.07) in the 100 back. She finished 1.39 seconds behind Morgan Burton of James River High School in the 100 free and she touched 0.79 seconds behind Grassfield’s Claire Henniker in the back.

She swam the second leg of Cosby’s 400 free relay, splitting a 100 meter free time of 1:00.44. Allison Dodd, Anna Watson, and Claire Dafoe swam the other three legs of the silver-medal relay. Thompson led off her Cosby’s 200 free relay and was followed by Cynthia Huang, Watson, and Dodd for another medal. The Cobsy High School women’s team won the meet.

Thompson went on to swim at the Virginia Class 6 State meet, finishing 26th in the 100 free, 24th in the 100 back, 10th in the 200 free relay, and 7th in the 400 free relay.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.89

100 free – 53.42

50 back – 28.92

100 back – 59.95

200 back – 2:10.88

Thompson top times would have made her the Patriots’ sixth-fastest swimmer in the 100 and 200 backstroker during the 2019-2020 season.

