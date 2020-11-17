George Mason Receives Commitments From Megan Mastropaolo and Ali Tyler

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Mastropaolo and Ali Tyler have committed to swim for the George Mason University Patriots beginning in the fall of 2021. Tyler will be graduating from high school in spring 2021, and Mastropaolo will be transferring from East Carolina University after their swim program was cut earlier this year.

Megan Mastropaolo

Mastropaolo, a current sophomore at ECU is from Bristow, Virginia. She graduated from Patriot High School in the spring of 2019 and began her college career at ECU later that fall.

In high school, Mastropaolo swam for the Nation’s Capital Swim Club where she was a Futures and NCSA Junior National qualifier. In 2017, she was named Patriot High School’s Most Outstanding High School.

While at ECU, she swam primarily backstroke and IM events and was on the American Athletic Conference Championship meet roster.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at George Mason University. This decision wasn’t easy, but I want to thank everyone at ECU for the amazing memories and especially @matthewbjabs for pushing me to be the best athlete that I can be! Can’t wait for the next 3 years! Go Patriots!💚💛”

Mastropaolo’s Top SCY Times

100 backstroke – 57.84

200 backstroke – 2:02.82

100 butterfly – 58.60

200 butterfly – 2:07.89

200 IM – 2:09.61

400 IM – 4:32.66

At the 2020 Atlantic-10 Championships with the Patriots, Mastropaolo would have placed 13th in the 200 backstroke with her current best time of 2:02.82.

At the A-10 Championships, the George Mason women were conference champions by nearly 300 points. Five team members were also given CSCAA Scholar All-American status.

Ali Tyler

Tyler is a current high school senior at Cheshire High School. She is from Cheshire, Connecticut where she swims for the Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club.

She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and received the honor in 2018 and 2019. At the 2020 Connecticut Swimming Senior Championships, Tyler was the champion in the 100 freestyle (51.08) and placed 2nd in the 100 butterfly (55.84) and 3rd in both the 200 backstroke (2:01.85) and 1650 freestyle (17:13.33).

Tyler is also a Futures, YMCA short course and long course national qualifier and Winter Juniors qualifier.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Mason University. Thank you to my everyone who has helped me along the way! #gopatriots 💚💛”

Tyler’s Top SCY Times:

50 freestyle – 23.61

100 freestyle – 50.39

200 freestyle – 1:50.50

1650 freestyle – 17:11.75

100 backstroke – 54.85

200 backstroke – 1:58.60

100 butterfly – 55.84

200 IM – 2:03.11

400 IM – 4:23.99

At the A-10 Championships with George Mason, Tyler would have been a major player for the team and would have made finals in multiple events with her current best times. Most notably, she would have placed 2nd in the 100 freestyle (50.39), 4th in the 100 backstroke (54.85), 6th in the 200 backstroke (1:58.60) and 8th in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.50) and 200 IM (2:03.11).

With her best 100 freestyle time, she would have been George Mason’s fastest swimmer in that event at the A-10 Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.