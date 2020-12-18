Mid-distance Specialist Jaynie Ferguson Commits to Henderson State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Temple, Texas native Jaynie Ferguson has announced her intention to swim at Henderson State University in 2021-22.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Henderson State University! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches (past and present) for support and assistance throughout this journey! I am so REDDIE to be a part of the Red Wave family!!! ❤️🌊 #nomerebeast #redwave #reddiespirit #committedsw”

A senior at Belton High School, Ferguson has swum on the school’s varsity team for four years. She swims year-round with Tigershark Swim Team and focuses on 200 fly, 200 free, and 500 free. She recently notched a PB in the 100 free at the TST Santa CLAWS Classic, dropping 1.1 seconds to finish 6th. She won the 200 fly, placed 2nd in the 500 free, 3rd in the 200 free, 6th in the 100 back, 6th in the 200 back, and 6th in the 100 fly. She had improved her PB in the 200 fly in November at the TST Thanksgiving Throwdown, where she also competed in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly.

SCY best times:

200 fly – 2:07.97

100 fly – 59.57

500 free – 5:11.32

200 free – 1:58.37

100 free – 56.82

200 back – 2:11.25

Ferguson is American Red Cross Lifeguard/CPR/AED certified. She is a lifeguard and teaches swim lessons at the Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center at Belton High School. She is also a USA Swimming Junior Coach and assists with the Tigershark Swim Team.

