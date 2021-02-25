Sault Surge Aquatic Team’s Ali Robertson Signs with SIU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ali Robertson of Sault Surge Aquatic Team has committed to Southern Illinois for this coming fall. She’s a senior at Sault Area High School in Michigan, on the U.S./Canada border, so she attends high school in the U.S. but trains with a Canadian club team.

officially a saluki! thanks to my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me over the years 🙂 go dawgs!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:05.50

100 fly – 59.27

200 IM – 2:10.02

Robertson only competes in yards during high school competition, for the most part, but she’s also been strong in LCM. Below are some of her bests in long course.

TOP TIMES (LCM)

50m free – 27.62

100m breast – 1:15.14

200m breast – 2:51.36

100m fly – 1:07.93

200m IM – 2:33.59

Robertson has won Michigan Upper Peninsula HS Championship titles in two individual events the last three seasons, and she holds meet records in the 200 IM, 100 breast and 100 fly. Last season, she would’ve been #4 on the SIU roster in the 100 breast and #5 in the 100 fly.

Robertson joins sprinter Meesha Montgomery in SIU’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.