O’Fallon Sprinter Meesha Montgomery Commits to Southern Illinois

Meesha Montgomery of the O’Fallon Seahawks has committed to Southern Illinois for this coming fall.

I’m so excited to officially announce that i’ll be continuing my swimming and academic career at Southern Illinois University! Thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me along the way! Go dawgs!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 52.54

200 free – 1:53.22

100 fly – 58.05

200 IM – 2:07.19

Montgomery has clocked lifetime bests in most of her best events since the beginning of quarantine. She was 24.2/52.6/1:54.6 in the sprint free pre-pandemic, while she’s taken over two seconds off of her old best in the 100 fly.

Southern Illinois is led by sophomore Lucia Romero Endolz in the 50 free, who was 22.96 last season to finish runner-up at the Missouri Valley Conference Champs in that event. Their sprint group also has senior Sierra Forbord, who has been 23.3/50.2/1:50.0 in the sprint free.

Currently, Montgomery’s best times would’ve gotten her into MVC B-finals in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free, along with the 200 IM.

Montgomery joins Rylee Trojan in SIU’s class of 2025.

