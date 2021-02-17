Minnesota HS 100 Back Runner-Up Katelin Phelps Commits to Brown (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katelin Phelps of the Aquajets Swim Team in Minnesota has verbally committed to Brown University for fall 2021. She’s a senior at Breck High School in Minneapolis.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 back – 55.43

200 back – 1:59.90

100 free – 52.38

200 free – 1:52.87

At the 2019 Minnesota HS Class A State Championships, as a junior, Phelps finished runner-up in the 100 back (55.67) as well as fifth in the 200 free (1:52.87). Minnesota didn’t hold state championships in fall 2020 due to the pandemic, but Phelps won her sectional meet in the 100 back (56.10).

Brown just graduated top sprinter and backstroker Taylor Seaman, who had lifetime bests of 22.5/48.8 in free and 53.8 in the 100 back. Phelps would’ve made B-finals at the 2020 Ivy League Championships in both backstroke events.

Phelps joins Avery Turney and Evie Krall in the Brown class of 2025.

