Pitt Adds New Jersey HS Champ Trent Russano for 2021

Greater Somerset County YMCA’s Trent Russano has committed to the University of Pittsburgh for fall 2021. Russano is a senior at Bridgewater Raritan High School.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.96

100 free – 45.77

200 free – 1:41.28

100 back – 49.52

200 back – 1:48.17

100 fly – 48.88

At the 2020 New Jersey HS State Championships, Russano won state titles in the 100 fly (48.88) and 100 back (49.52). He also led off Bridgewater Raritan’s winning 200 free relay (21.19) and split a 21.90 swimming fly on their winning 200 medley relay.

Since the pandemic hit, Russano has improved in the 200 free, dropping a lifetime best 1:41.28 in October at an intrasquad meet. In 2019, he also competed at the short course and long course YMCA nationals, finishing third in the 100 fly at the LCM meet in the summer and ninth in that same event at the SCY meet in the spring.

Pitt’s sprint group has been buoyed by Blaise Vera, a senior, who went 19.10 in the 50 last season and 42.04 in the 100 two seasons ago. Vera was also 45.99 in the 100 fly in 2019.

Russano joins Austin Lane, diver Cameron Cash and Krzysztof Radziszewski in Pitt’s incoming class.

