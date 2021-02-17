Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

49.0 Flyer Brian Coleman Commits to Williams College (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

D-III powerhouse Williams College has added YMCA of the North Shore’s Brian Coleman to their incoming class. Coleman is a senior at Marblehead High School in Massachusetts.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

  • 50 free – 20.98
  • 100 free – 47.23
  • 100 fly – 49.04
  • 200 fly – 1:52.67
  • 200 IM – 1:54.74

Coleman recently competed at the 18&Under Winter Championships, placing 59th overall with his lifetime best 49.04 in the 100 fly. He also hit lifetime bests in the 50 free (20.98) and 200 fly (1:52.67).

Coleman is a big addition to the Williams roster. He would’ve taken the runner-up spot in the 100 fly at the 2020 NESCAC Championships with his best time, and he comes in as reigning NESCAC champion David Pearcy is a Williams senior this year.

Additionally, Coleman would’ve been Williams #3 50 freestyler last season. He would’ve made the 200 fly A-final and would’ve been right on the A/B-final bubble in the 50 free at the 2020 NESCAC Championships, where Williams won their second-straight conference title. Due to the pandemic, the NESCAC 2020-21 season was canceled, and most D-III swimmers haven’t raced this year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour 

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!