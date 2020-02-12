California HS Section Champ Austin Lane Verbally Commits to Pitt for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fresno, California’s Austin Lane has announced his intention to swim for the University of Pittsburgh beginning in the fall of 2021:

“I began my college search in pursuit of a place that would surround me with the resources I would need to be the most prosperous student athlete I could be, and am proud to say I have finished it with so much more. The University of Pittsburgh provides me a family of teammates, staff, and coaches that will not just make me a great swimmer and student, but a greater man. I can confidently say that Pitt will be nothing short of a place I can call home, and will make my time at the university an experience I will be able to positively draw from throughout the entirety of my adult life. My announcement is more than a commitment to Pitt, it is a commitment to excellence, and excellence I hope to build upon alongside my new family.”

Lane comes from strong swimming stock. His mother (née Tanya Williams) was a world-class swimmer at Notre Dame. She was ranked ninth in the world in the 400 IM and was the youngest member of the U.S. team at the 1986 World Games in Madrid. His father swam at Harvard. The pair met in high school while swimming under Mark Schubert at Mission Bay. His older brother, Hunter Lane, swims at Cal Poly and his younger brother, Sean Lane, is a freshman at Clovis West High School, where Austin is a junior.

In two years of high school swimming thus far, Lane is undefeated in the 100 back at CIF Central Section Division 1 Championship. He won in 51.19 as a freshman and in 50.71 last May as a sophomore. He has finished third in the 100 fly twice, first with 51.99 in 2018 and then with 50.19 last season.

Lane swims year-round at Fresno Dolphins Swim Team under coach Rick Klatt, who was a member of the world record-setting 800 free relay at the 1973 World Championships in Belgrade. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Lane finished 10th in the 100 back and 11th in the 200 back at 2019 Winter Juniors West. He also competed in the 100 fly and 200 IM. He told SwimSwam:

“I attribute my success as an athlete to the endless support I receive from my parents, coach, and teammates as not only fellow and previous swimmers, but more importantly as role models and mentors who have guided me through the forever challenging balance of school and swimming to help me live a life I am proud to call mine.”

Top Times:

50 back – 22.83

100 back – 48.33

200 back – 1:46.39

100 fly – 49.06

50 free – 21.29

100 free – 46.98

200 IM – 1:51.12

Lane would have scored for Pitt in the C final of the 200 back at 2019 ACC Championships. He is just a tick outside of scoring range in the 100 back and 100 fly where it took 48.01 and 47.14, respectively, to get second swims.

