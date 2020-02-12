Get You a Principal Like Jeremy Ross at Granbury High School (SWIMMING VIDEO)

High school sports coaches across the country receive varying levels of support from their schools’ administrations. Some administrators fully support athletics, others fight them, while still other administrators walk a delicate line between trying to solve ‘bigger issues’ that face their communities and their desires to give more support to programs like swimming & diving.

In Granbury, Texas, however, the administration is ‘all in’ on the swimming and diving programs.

The school is best known in swimming circles as the alma mater of five time Olympic gold medalist and former World Record holder Dana Vollmer. She only competed for the school as a senior in 2005, but made a big impact, crushing state records in the 50 free (22.93 – breaking the state record by 4-tenths of a second), the 200 free (1:45.55 – breaking the state record by 1.3 seconds) and 100 fly (52.70 – breaking the state record by a second and a half). Her older brother, Nick Vollmer, served as the program’s head coach until 2014.

But when Nick Vollmer left coaching to become a videogame writer (that’s a true story) in California, which also took him closer to his sister, Jason Pullano took over the program almost immediately out of college, with very little coaching experience.

In almost 6 years since, Pullano has built a national reputation in coaching circles as one of the most innovative and engaged high school coaches in the country, and his high school’s administration, led by principal Jeremy Ross, has responded in kind.

Pullano was pulling together videos from around the local community to wish his athletes good luck as they head off to the Texas 5A High School State Championship meet this weekend in Austin, when he received the submission below from his school’s administration.

May you all one day have someone who supports you as much as Jeremy Ross and the Granbury administration support the Granbury High School swimming & diving teams.